  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Hall of Famer responds to Shane McMahon's son's controversial remark after Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame announcement

WWE Hall of Famer responds to Shane McMahon's son's controversial remark after Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame announcement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:42 GMT
Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon
Stephanie McMahon is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Shane McMahon's son posted a controversial comment after it was announced that Stephanie McMahon was going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Now, a WWE Hall of Famer has responded to this comment.

Ad

At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance and informed Stephanie McMahon that she was going into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. Following this announcement, Shane McMahon's son, Declan McMahon, demanded that his father also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This has drawn a reaction from Mark Henry.

Mark Henry took to social media to support Declan McMahon, stating that he is being a good son who is looking out for his father.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That is being a good son. Looking out for your father. And wanting his accomplishments awarded," wrote Mark Henry.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon with the WWE Hall of Fame induction

At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance before the main event could start. He came down to the ring on his motorcycle and stopped in front of Stephanie McMahon. He sat down beside the former WWE CEO before telling her that she was going into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. Stephanie seemed genuinely surprised at the announcement.

Ad

During the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Triple H revealed that Stephanie had no idea she was going into the WWE Hall of Fame until The Undertaker informed her live during the show.

"She had no idea, and I think she thought that 'Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought 'Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said 'induct.' But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world," Triple H said.

It's good that Stephanie McMahon is finally getting her flowers for her contributions to the industry.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications