WWE Hall of Famer responds to Shane McMahon's son's controversial remark after Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame announcement

Shane McMahon's son posted a controversial comment after it was announced that Stephanie McMahon was going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Now, a WWE Hall of Famer has responded to this comment.At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance and informed Stephanie McMahon that she was going into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. Following this announcement, Shane McMahon's son, Declan McMahon, demanded that his father also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This has drawn a reaction from Mark Henry.Mark Henry took to social media to support Declan McMahon, stating that he is being a good son who is looking out for his father.&quot;That is being a good son. Looking out for your father. And wanting his accomplishments awarded,&quot; wrote Mark Henry.Check out his tweet here:Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon with the WWE Hall of Fame inductionAt Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance before the main event could start. He came down to the ring on his motorcycle and stopped in front of Stephanie McMahon. He sat down beside the former WWE CEO before telling her that she was going into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. Stephanie seemed genuinely surprised at the announcement.During the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Triple H revealed that Stephanie had no idea she was going into the WWE Hall of Fame until The Undertaker informed her live during the show.&quot;She had no idea, and I think she thought that 'Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought 'Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said 'induct.' But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world,&quot; Triple H said.It's good that Stephanie McMahon is finally getting her flowers for her contributions to the industry.