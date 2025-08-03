Seth Rollins's new name officially confirmed by WWE

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 03, 2025 09:24 GMT
Seth Rollins pulled off the Ruse of the Century! (Image from WWE.com)
Seth Rollins pulled off the Ruse of the Century! (Image from WWE.com)

Seth Rollins had a stellar start to the WWE SummerSlam weekend as he returned and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary has been celebrating the win ever since, and the same has earned him a new name from the company.

Rollins seemingly suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. However, the injury turned out to be a ruse as The Visionary made his return at SummerSlam after CM Punk defeated Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to end Night One of the two-night event as the world champion.

Seth Rollins and his faction were over the moon with the win, as they not only got the gold but also crushed CM Punk's dreams. The heel stable made its presence felt during the post-show, where all members were celebrating the win. This also led to WWE giving Rollins a new name, "Seth Celebratin' Rollins."

Triple H commented on Seth Rollins' actions at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins once again screwed over CM Punk, this time by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the newly crowned champion. Triple H commented on The Visionary's actions during the SummerSlam Post-Show, noting that Rollins will never get over his hatred for Punk:

"It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done," said Triple H.
Rollins successfully managed to fool everyone with a fake injury. However, the real test will begin now for The Visionary, as being the World Heavyweight Champion makes him a marked man in WWE. Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk are a few of the expected names to go after the title.

