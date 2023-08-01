WWE
  • Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn pick up important win against top faction amid chaos and failed cash-in attempt

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 01, 2023 09:13 IST
Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn celebrating their victory on the main event on RAW.

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn emerged victorious against a top faction tonight on RAW after a failed cash-in attempt was made.

The duo has been feuding with the Judgment in recent weeks. While Rollins' feud with the Judgment Day started several weeks ago, Sami Zayn got thrown into the mix when he and Kevin Owens came to the aid of Rollins a couple of weeks ago.

This also resulted in Owens getting ambushed last week on RAW. Tonight on the red brand, Sami Zayn and Rollins were out for retribution. Before the match could begin, a brawl broke out at the entrance between all the participants. Seth even chased away Finn Balor.

The match started, and both teams fought quite well. The Judgment Day were up to their usual antics by distracting the referee at every opportunity. Balor came back to ringside and attacked Rollins while the referee was distracted.

Chaos broke out towards the end of the match after Priest hit the Razor's edge on Rollins. He asked Balor to hand him his briefcase. Balor gave him the briefcase but with a momentary hesitation. This allowed Rollins to recover and superkick Priest before hitting the stomp for the win.

It will be interesting to see if Damian Priest will find fault with Finn Balor after this failed cash-in attempt.

Do you think Finn Balor is to blame for the failed cash-in attempt? Sound off in the comments section.

