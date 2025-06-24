Seth Rollins says injured WWE star got what he deserved

A WWE star got injured recently. Tonight on RAW, Seth Rollins said he got what he deserved.

LA Knight has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his faction ever since they attacked him. To get even with them, he attacked Bron Breakker during the first-round match in the King of the Ring Tournament. Seth's group attacked Knight during his KOTR match on the June 13 episode of SmackDown. A few days later, the Megastar retaliated, costing Bronson Reed the contest. Hence, the former United States Champion finally faced Bronson Reed last week on the blue brand.

The match ended in a disqualification after Bron Breakker got involved, and Reed and Breakker viciously attacked him. The former even hit him with multiple Tsunamis. Tonight on RAW, WWE announced that Knight would be out of action indefinitely due to multiple injuries.

Seth kicked off tonight's episode of the Red Brand. During his promo, he said that Knight forced his hand by sticking his nose in their business, and he got hit with multiple Tsunamis for his troubles.

It will be interesting to see when LA Knight returns to the ring from his injuries.

