Seth Rollins says injured WWE star got what he deserved

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 24, 2025 00:57 GMT
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE's X account)

A WWE star got injured recently. Tonight on RAW, Seth Rollins said he got what he deserved.

Ad

LA Knight has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his faction ever since they attacked him. To get even with them, he attacked Bron Breakker during the first-round match in the King of the Ring Tournament. Seth's group attacked Knight during his KOTR match on the June 13 episode of SmackDown. A few days later, the Megastar retaliated, costing Bronson Reed the contest. Hence, the former United States Champion finally faced Bronson Reed last week on the blue brand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The match ended in a disqualification after Bron Breakker got involved, and Reed and Breakker viciously attacked him. The former even hit him with multiple Tsunamis. Tonight on RAW, WWE announced that Knight would be out of action indefinitely due to multiple injuries.

Seth kicked off tonight's episode of the Red Brand. During his promo, he said that Knight forced his hand by sticking his nose in their business, and he got hit with multiple Tsunamis for his troubles.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when LA Knight returns to the ring from his injuries.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications