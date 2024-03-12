Seth Rollins says he is least concerned about longtime rival ahead of important title clash

Seth Rollins said that he isn't much concerned about his challenger ahead of their important title clash.

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll ever since he turned heel. He has done everything in his power to win his matches and has picked up notable wins over Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Furthermore, Drew won the men's Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. This, coupled with Drew's willingness to do anything to win, makes him a dangerous opponent for The Visionary. However, it looks like the World Heavyweight is more preoccupied with other things at WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre kicked off the latest episode of RAW by taking shots at Rollins for getting involved in Cody Rhodes' storyline with The Bloodline. Seth then interrupted Drew. He then tried to provoke McIntyre by asking him to hit him with another Claymore kick. He even turned his back on The Scottish Psychopath.

Drew then said that he took Rollins' advice and stopped focusing too much on the Bloodline, but the latter did not listen to his own advice. Rollins drew comparisons between Drew and CM Punk. He called the former WWE Champion a hypocrite for allowing The Bloodline to help him win when he has complained about them for months.

To his credit, McIntyre avoided any physical altercation by walking away from the ring. Rollins then told him that he hasn't focused on McIntyre because the former WWE Champion is the least of his concerns.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins' recent distractions will cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins should focus more on Drew McIntyre? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion