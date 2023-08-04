Seth Rollins says he owes top WWE star “a lot” for Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins has claimed that he owes one of his WWE archrivals 'a lot' on a personal level for bringing him his wife, Becky Lynch.

The Visionary is set to face Finn Balor this weekend at SummerSlam after having a heated feud with each other for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two stars have had a storied past with each other that played into their rivalry, with Balor holding Rollins solely responsible for injuring him back in their match at SummerSlam 2016.

However, even though the two men seem to despise each other onscreen, Rollins has now admitted to having a lot of respect for his current nemesis. The 37-year-old WWE star spoke to Daniel Cormier in an interview and stated that he owes Finn Balor a lot for bringing his partner, Becky Lynch, to wrestling. He also noted he wouldn't have a family without his contributions to Lynch's training.

"Finn Balor is the person that trained my wife. He brought her into the industry. I owe him a lot on a personal level. I may not have a wife and a family if it wasn't for him. I'm very excited to share the ring. I hope his headspace is where it needs to be because I want the best Finn Balor. I want the best Finn Balor because that's going to bring out the best Seth Rollins, and that's going to give the people and the World Heavyweight Championship the best matchup possible," said Rollins. [H/T Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer claims Finn Balor is not ready to be World Champion and should not dethrone Seth Rollins

SummerSlam will host several high-stakes matches and seems to be the endpoint for Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's heated rivalry. Both stars have put forth genuine feelings into their feud, with Balor bringing up the past to haunt his adversary.

Many fans seem to think that it could be the Judgment Day member picking up the win and becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. But even though the fans are ready for a change of pace, Teddy Long doesn't seem to think so.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine and stated that even though he's a fan of Balor's work, he claimed that he's not ready for the world title.

"I like Finn; he is a great guy, man. But I just don't think he is ready yet," admitted Teddy Long.

Who do you think will win at SummerSlam? Seth Rollins or Finn Balor? Sound off in the comments section below!

