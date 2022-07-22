"We were never a Cena; we were never a Roman" – Seth Rollins says he and released star didn't get to be 'the guy' in WWE

Seth Rollins recently opened up about possibly facing Bray Wyatt again in WWE and briefly spoke about not being pushed as the undisputed top guy in the company.

Rollins said that he and Wyatt always had a "chip on their shoulders" as WWE didn't fully back them to the level of John Cena and Roman Reigns.

The multi-time world champion talked about the need to change and adapt and how it was a challenging task for him and Wyatt to maintain their relevancy on WWE TV.

Wyatt and Rollins came up with unique ways to alter their characters along the way, and their common goal strengthened their bond as pro wrestling performers. Here's what Seth Rollins told Metro.co.uk about his connection with the former WWE star:

"One thing he and I always had was a little bit of a chip on our shoulder as far as, we were never the guy. We were never a Cena, we were never a Roman, and so we couldn't be static," Seth Rollins explained. "We had to change; we had to evolve to be relevant constantly. There was always some sort of struggle, and there was a bond in that struggle that we always had – I think. 'We go in separate directions and do different things, but at the end of the day, there's always a connection there."

Who is this Original Bro?: Seth Rollins on his upcoming match against Riddle

The Visionary has been in a feud with Riddle on RAW of late and will feature in one of the many singles matches on the SummerSlam card.

Rollins continued with his mind games ahead of the highly-anticipated clash and accused Riddle of being a copy of Randy Orton. Seth "Freakin" Rollins wants to see a different side of The Original Bro when they step inside the ring on July 30:

"I wanna know who this guy is. I wanna know who is beyond being just Randy's bro," Rollins said. "He's out here having to stand by himself, but he's still out here doing Randy's moves, doing Randy's poses. 'I'd like to know, who is Riddle? Who is this Original Bro? I'd love to see something original about him."

