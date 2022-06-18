Seth Rollins seemingly reacts to Roman Reigns' next opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins had an interesting response to Brock Lesnar becoming Roman Reigns' next opponent for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

On SmackDown this week, The Beast Incarnate came out after Reigns' successful title defense against Riddle. After he decimated The Bloodline, WWE announced that Lesnar would go up against The Tribal Chief in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

However, the WWE Universe isn't feeling too warm over Lesnar's return yet again, and it seems Seth Rollins might share that sentiment with them.

On Twitter, The Visionary expressed his feelings over The Beast coming back to challenge The Tribal Chief yet again with a simple facepalm emoji.

It might indicate that Rollins felt he should be next in line for a shot at the big title instead of Lesnar. But The Visionary might start preparing another trick up his sleeve, especially with Money in the Bank right around the corner.

Fans had some interesting reactions to Seth Rollins' tweet

Soon after Rollins apparently reacted to Lesnar returning to assault Reigns, fans started to ask for one thing - for The Visionary to cash in.

With Reigns and Lesnar set for SummerSlam, the Money in the Bank event might provide an opportunity for Rollins to repeat history. He had cashed in on the pair at WrestleMania 31 and walked away with the title as the new champion. Multiple fans sent in tweets comparing the two circumstances.

While Rollins is yet to win the briefcase, fans appear to be waiting with bated breath for lightning to strike twice.

