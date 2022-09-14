Seth Rollins angrily reacts to WWE's latest social media post

Seth Rollins is seemingly displeased with WWE's latest social media post about Judgment Day's offer to Matt Riddle to join the stable on this week's RAW.

The latest episode of the Monday Night Show opened with Rollins celebrating his win over The Original Bro at Clash at the Castle 2022. He also clarified that he wouldn't grant Riddle a rematch despite the latter's demands. This led to the former United States Champion coming out and brawling with Seth Rollins.

Things became interesting after The Visionary escaped, with Judgment Day offering Matt Riddle a place in the stable, which he flatly refused. WWE posted a clip of the segment on their Twitter handle, but it left Rollins unimpressed.

He pointed out that the company was painting a wrong picture of how things went down as Riddle first attacked him and not vice versa. Seth Rollins termed Matt Riddle's attack as "unprovoked."

Check out the former WWE Universal Champion's tweet below:

"THIS GUY ATTACKED ME! UNPROVOKED!! CMON!!" tweeted Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle could go head-to-head again

While Rollins seems to be disinterested in a rematch with The Original Bro with how things are developing, it's safe to say a second bout could soon go down.

Riddle is adamant about getting his hands on the former WWE Champion for the digs he has taken at him and his family.

Given the personal nature of the feud, fans can expect the two to go to war at Extreme Rules 2022 in a stipulation match. The bout would also allow them to bring their unhinged sides to the forefront.

For now, it'll be interesting to see how WWE books this feud in the coming weeks while ensuring it doesn't get stagnant.

