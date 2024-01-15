Seth Rollins sends an eight-word message ahead of his title defense against Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins took to social media to send a message ahead of his title defense against Jinder Mahal on this week's Monday Night RAW.

In recent weeks, Mahal has been the talk of the professional wrestling world. The former WWE Champion was involved in a segment with The Rock on RAW Day 1 before earning himself a shot at Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Visionary shared a photo of him posing with the title and sent a short message.

"The brighter the light, the darker the shadow. #WWERaw," wrote Seth Rollins.

Jinder Mahal opened up about competing in last year's Superstar Spectacle

Jinder Mahal has revealed that he originally wasn't scheduled to have a match at last year's WWE Superstar Spectacle show in India.

Speaking on WWE India's Instagram, the former WWE Champion claimed he asked WWE officials for a match at last September's event in Hyderabad.

Mahal said:

"The return to Hyderabad (for Superstar Spectacle) this year was spectacular. At first, I wasn’t supposed to have a match. But, I asked for it. I knew that this was gonna be a special event that the Modern Day Maharaja has to compete in the ring so, we made it happen, and what a way to top it off by doing Naatu Naatu (dance)."

Mahal teamed up with Indus Sher for a six-man tag match against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Despite the loss at Superstar Spectacle, The Modern Day Maharaja didn't shy away from celebrating with his fellow WWE stars.

On this week's RAW, Mahal will aim to become a two-time WWE World Champion. As for Seth Rollins, he has successfully defended the title against notable superstars, including Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and others.

Would you like to see Jinder Mahal win the WWE World Heavyweight Title? Sound off in the comment section below.

