Seth Rollins sends four-word response to WWE after a stunning reaction from fans on Monday Night RAW

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins recently reacted to WWE's official post that featured him.

WWE recently shared a video from their official Instagram handle which featured The Visionary on the October 25th episode of RAW. He sat at the announcer's desk with the commentators during Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, with his newly earned title as the crowd cheered for him.

Rollins responded to the video clip as he commented on the post by saying that he loves being loved by his fans.

"I love being loved," wrote Seth.

Check out a screengrab of Seth Rollins' response below:

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary put up an open challenge for the United States Championship and Finn Balor answered it. As Balor was warning Rollins, The O.C. came out to attack Finn. Soon after, Judgment Day also came to the ring to protect Balor. Meanwhile, Seth fled the ring with his title.

Later that same night, Bobby Lashley attacked Seth Rollins. Austin Theory tried to take advantage of the moment and cash-in his MITB briefcase by challenging the US Champion. However, Lashley attacked Theory and the latter failed to capture the US Championship.

Dana Brooke puts Seth Rollins and others on notice

Dana Brooke recently put Seth Rollins and others on notice during one of her promos.

During her promo, Brooke mentioned how The Visionary took a dig at her when he said Theory had a better chance of cashing in on Dana than on him.

Brooke also took a shot at Corey Graves and Kiana James for not giving her enough respect lately.

"Speaking of NXT, have you seen what that Kiana James girl has been doing to me for the past few weeks? Well let me tell you something, Shelton. I am sick and tired of people walking all over me, and I am sick and tired of people not putting respect on my name. And Kiana James thinks she has brains? Well who has been here for the past 10 years, putting in work? Me. And for some people I guess that's just not good enough. If it's not Corey Graves, it's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins putting my name on blast, and now Kiana James wants to jump on the 'Dump on Dana parade'? No, I don't think so."

It will be interesting to see where Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' rivalry with Balor goes in the near future.

