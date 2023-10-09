Seth Rollins sends a heartfelt message after WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins recently sent a message in the aftermath of WWE's Premium Live Event, Fastlane.

The Visionary defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at the event. Rollins successfully retained his title in a grueling encounter between the two rivals.

Rollins has now sent a heartfelt message on Twitter following his impressive victory.

"The determination in our stride. The strength of our purpose," Seth wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former Shield member. Rollins is expected to be featured in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre reveals his plans for challenging Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most successful stars on the main roster ever since he returned to WWE several years back.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre revealed his intentions about potentially challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Warrior said that he had to get on a good run before earning the right to challenge The Visionary.

"And the World Title. I don't wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you're only as good as you've been recently. I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth," Drew shared.

McIntyre has since been on a roll in the last few weeks. Following his victories against the likes of Main Event Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston, it will be interesting to see if he challenges Seth Rollins anytime soon.

