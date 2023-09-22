Drew McIntyre reveals when he'll challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently revealed that he would challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title after going through a few more stars on the RAW roster.

The Scottish Warrior is one of the biggest babyfaces on the red brand. As such, fans are waiting for him to rise up the card and challenge The Messiah for his coveted World Heavyweight Championship. However, McIntyre is teaming up with Matt Riddle and killing it in the tag team division.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle, McIntyre made it clear he was in no rush to challenge Seth Rollins. He added that he was focused on his tag team with Riddle now and explained that he would like to feud with more stars on RAW before moving to the World Title picture.

"And the World Title. I don't wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you're only as good as you've been recently. I have been doing a lot of tag stuff recently because Riddle keeps nipping in my knees and wants to tag all the time. But I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth," said Drew McIntyre. [2:34 - 2:56]

Drew McIntyre once said Seth Rollins was his favorite wrestler to watch

In a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Drew McIntyre confessed to being a big fan of Seth Rollins' work.

The former WWE Champion mentioned that The Messiah was his favorite wrestler to watch due to his abilities both on the mic and inside the ring.

"I do enjoy watching Seth’s [Rollins] shtick right now, it always makes me crack up. It makes me laugh that he makes himself laugh so much," said Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Rollins last competed in a singles competition at Money at the Bank 2020, where the former put his newly-won WWE Championship on the line.

