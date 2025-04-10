Seth Rollins sends message about cancer survivor wrestler; in remission 7 years

Seth Rollins recently took to social media to endorse a student from his wrestling school and included a few photos of the wrestler. The WWE veteran mentioned that Jared Thumb is a cancer survivor and has been in remission for over 7 years.

The Visionary runs a wrestling school in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa called Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. One-half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer trained there before joining WWE.

Seth Rollins sent out a post on Instagram to promote one of his trainees Jared Thumb. He mentioned that the latter loves hunting, wrestling, and family and that he's a cancer survivor.

"Jared Thumb. Muscatine, IA, USA. He loves hunting, wrestling, and family. Everyday, no matter what he does, he always does things to the fullest of his ability. Cancer survivor and in remission for over 7 years. And it’s always hunting season when Jared Thumb is around. CLICK CLICK BOOM!" wrote Rollins.

Matt Morgan makes a stunning prediction about Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman at WrestleMania

On WWE RAW this week, The Visionary informed Paul Heyman that he owed him a favor. This is because he spared The Wiseman.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan predicted that Heyman will walk out of WrestleMania with Seth Rollins.

"My prediction is that I think that Paul is gonna leave with Seth because no one is gonna see it coming. Seth does all his promos by himself. He doesn't need a manager, normally. But I'd argue Roman doesn't need one. Punk's never needed one but it still worked having Paul out there with him. Paul knows how to play his role no matter who he's in the ring with," he said.

Rollins will face two of his biggest enemies of all time in the same match at The Show of Shows in 10 days. It'll be interesting to see which one of them walks out victorious.

