"Finally gets it" - RAW Superstar Seth Rollins sends an interesting message to WWE legend's son

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins recently sent out a message to his former rival Dominik Mysterio during this week's broadcast of WWE RAW.

The newly-inducted member of The Judgment Day turned to the dark side after betraying his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle 2022. Since then, Dominik has become a key member of the faction, showcasing an edgy side of him that was yet unexplored.

Rollins went head-to-head against Rey Mysterio on this week's RAW. During the match, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made their presence felt by distracting Rey and attacking him from behind, thus allowing The Visionary to walk away with the win.

Following this, the former WWE Universal Champion tweeted that Dominik "finally gets it," a sign of being impressed with the youngster for his actions on RAW.

"Dom finally gets it. #WWERaw," tweeted Rollins.

For those unaware, in the summer of 2020, Seth Rollins was involved in a heated feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Rollins even tried to instigate Dominik against his father on multiple occasions but in vain. However, now that the 25-year-old has finally embraced the dark side, Rollins is more than pleased.

Fans react to Seth Rollins' tweet.

As expected, fans had varied reactions to The Visionary's latest tweet, with many praising him for being the perfect teacher for Dominik Mysterio.

Interestingly, a few users also shared their desire to see Seth Rollins join Judgment Day after they helped him win on this week's WWE RAW.

While it remains to be seen if Rollins ever happens to join forces with the stable, he's currently focused on his upcoming bout with Matt Riddle. The much-anticipated rematch will take place inside a Fight Pit at Extreme Rules on October 8.

