Seth Rollins sends a message after John Cena fails to win his last WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has made a comment about John Cena's retirement tour. Cena is all set to retire from the business at the end of 2025.

Cena had a strong showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, he was the last man to be eliminated from the free-for-all by eventual winner Jey Uso. Cena shared a heartfelt moment with Jey immediately after losing the match. He will now head over to Elimination Chamber 2025.

On the latest edition of The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins opened up about John Cena's retirement tour and pointed out the fact that Cena just wrestled his final Royal Rumble match.

Trending

"Yeah man, he's on his final run. He's on his retirement run. Big John, he had his last Royal Rumble, he's got his last Chamber, got his last WrestleMania coming up, and then his final year. this is it. And then he's going to go continue to be an awesome Hollywood actor and the voice of every single commercial on the planet." [From 09:37 to 09:53]

Check out the video below:

Triple H on John Cena announcing Elimination Chamber participation

After losing the Men's Royal Rumble match, Cena announced he was entering the Elimination Chamber for one last shot at headlining The Show of Shows. Triple H had the following to say in response during the post-Royal Rumble presser:

“Because at the end of the day, it’s my decision, John has absolutely, 1000% earned the right to call the shot, so if he wants to be in the Elimination Chamber, he does not need to qualify, he does not need to ask, he does not need to say anything more to me than what he said right before he walked out here, which is, ‘I wanna be in the Elimination Chamber.’" [H/T: 411Mania]

John Cena will seemingly put his full focus on Hollywood following his retirement. It remains to be seen if he succeeds in winning his 17th record-breaking World Title before he calls it quits.

Please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Rollins' quotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback