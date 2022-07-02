Seth Rollins calls former champion a "big b*tch" after eliminating himself from battle royal on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins has responded following his intentional elimination from WWE SmackDown's battle royal that featured all existing and potential Money in the Bank participants.

This week's episode of SmackDown started with all the competitors in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the ring. The segment led to a battle royal after Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, Madcap Moss, and The Miz all wanted the final spot.

Upon coming face-to-face with Omos, Rollins eliminated himself from the match. This was seen as a genius move, as no stakes were attached to this battle royal.

While Corbin won the bout, he failed to qualify for Money in the Bank in the main event of SmackDown. Moss will be in the multi-man bout instead.

Following the show, Seth Rollins did not hold back on Omos on Twitter. The Visionary sent a strong message to the former RAW Tag Team Champion, stating that the latter will get 'all he can handle when it counts.'

"That big b*tch gonna get ALL he can handle when it counts," tweeted Rollins.

BT Sport's WWE Twitter handle claimed that Rollins was playing a different game on SmackDown, as he saved all of his energy for tomorrow night.

The four-time world champion replied to them:

Seth Rollins is the odds-on favorite to win the WWE Money in the Bank contract

Several fans responded to Rollins' threat to Omos on Twitter, with most of them excited for his potential victory at Money in the Bank. The Visionary might be the favorite heading into tomorrow's ladder match.

It seems that The Visionary is indeed set to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the second time, having previously won it in 2014. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Rollins is expected to win the briefcase and successfully cash it in to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

This would lead to a massive feud between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes once the latter returns to WWE from his torn pectoral injury. The former's attack on The American Nightmare left the door open for another match between the two.

It remains to be seen, though, if Rollins will win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match to set this plan in motion.

