Top superstar reportedly set to win MITB and become WWE Universal Champion, big feud with Cody Rhodes planned  

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is all set to emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 2. Riddle, Seth Rollins, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn have already qualified for the 7-man ladder match, with one more participant expected to join them.

Reports have now come out stating that Rollins is expected to win the ladder match and eventually set up a championship feud with Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry ever since The American Nightmare made his return to WWE at WrestleMania this year. The two have clashed on three major shows, with Rhodes coming out on top on all three occasions. Rhodes has been out of action since Hell in a Cell due to a pectoral injury but is expected to make his return around Royal Rumble 2023.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that The Visionary is not only the odds-on favorite to win the MITB contract, but also to go on and successfully cash it in. Rollins becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion will set up a big program for him and Rhodes once the latter returns.

''Rollins is the favorite of oddsmakers because of the Cody Rhodes promo which teased the idea of Rollins winning, cashing in, and Rhodes chasing him for the title,'' stated Meltzer.

Cody Rhodes talks about WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Rhodes was on a hot streak before he was sidelined due to injury. The feud between him and Rollins has reached fever pitch as The Architect brutally attacked Rhodes on RAW after their match at HIAC, which wrote him off television.

The former IC Champion returned via video package on WWE RAW this week and spoke about the chances of Rollins becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

Rhodes hinted at going after his nemesis once he made his return.

