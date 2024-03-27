Seth Rollins sends a message to his wife Becky Lynch after her book release

Seth Rollins took to social media today to send a message to his wife and fellow WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch, on a special occasion.

Becky Lynch's first-ever book, a memoir titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, was released today, and The Visionary is celebrating his wife's accomplishment.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rollins penned a heartwarming message to his wife and celebrated the release of her book.

"To my wife: You’re the greatest. You’re my best friend and the best mama. You elevate everyone around you. I admire you. I look up to you. I love you. And I’m so da*n proud of you. Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you buy your books!" wrote Rollins

Seth Rollins praised Becky Lynch in his brief review of her book

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch started dating in 2019 before getting married later that same year.

In a recent Instagram post, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion explained how proud he was of his wife's achievement and briefly reviewed her book. Rollins wrote:

"Effortlessly authentic, poignant without ever trying too hard, and a little rough around the edges - that's my lovely wife, and it's also her lovely book. I am so proud and so inspired. Between being a full-time WWE Superstar, a full-time mother, and a GOAT life partner, my one and only somehow casually found the bandwidth to pen a perfect memoir... because of course she did."

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be involved in marquee matches at WrestleMania XL. The Man will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, who won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rollins and Lynch were both involved in brawls. Lynch engaged in a brawl with Ripley, and Rollins was involved in a heated segment with McIntyre and CM Punk.

