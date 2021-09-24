Seth Rollins sends sinister message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins is the reason Edge is currently sidelined from WWE after he was attacked a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Ahead of this week's show, Seth Rollins sent quite the message to The Rated R Superstar on Social Media, where he made it clear that he wasn't satisfied with the damage that he had already done to Edge.

WWE shared a Tweet that quoted Rollins saying "For my own sanity I have to finish you, one way or another." The tweet was shared with the update where it was noted that Rollins was not satisfied, which allowed The Visionary to retweet the update with his own addition.

"Satisfaction is the death of desire."

Seth Rollins vs The WWE Hall of Famer is far from over

Seth Rollins and Edge have already faced off at SummerSlam but it appears that this feud is destined to be settled inside the squared circle once again.

Rollins has already noted that he isn't satisfied with what he has done to Edge, which implies that when the WWE Hall of Famer is ready to return, Rollins will be waiting.

The issue between the two men began back in 2014 when Rollins used Edge to force John Cena to bring back The Authority. It wasn't known at the time that Edge would be cleared to return, but he has since looked for some revenge.

Recent reports have suggested that Edge could be out of action for several months as the storyline between him and Rollins continues. This leaves the former WWE Champion without a match at Extreme Rules this weekend, but since there is an episode of SmackDown left before the show, there is a chance that Rollins could find an opponent in time.

