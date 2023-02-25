Earlier this week, it was announced that Seth Rollins will be competing inside a steel cage against Austin Theory next month for the United States Championship.

Both Theory and Rollins have been at odds with one another over the last few months, with the two having held the United States title on various occasions. Theory is the current US Champ after he successfully defended the belt last Saturday inside the Elimination Chamber.

The two RAW Superstars now seem set to face off once more after Xero News posted a photo on social media which included a poster of WWE's upcoming house show in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12th, announcing a steel cage match between Seth and Austin.

Whilst Seth Rollins will want to get one over on Theory, his biggest foe at this moment in time seems to be Logan Paul after the YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler recently screwed the former WWE Champion out of big wins multiple times.

Seth Rollins is always ready to make Austin Theory mad

After the 25-year-old star attempted and failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Visionary last November, both superstars have had a great hatred for one another.

Speaking to WWE Behind the scenes ahead of their match at Elimination Chamber, Seth spoke about the joy he would get if he was able to take the US title away from Theory.

"Oh my god, nothing brings me more joy in life than ruining Austin Theory's day and then being the rain cloud over his head. Nothing makes me happier." [2:19-2:29] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Despite his best efforts, Seth was unable to get the better of Austin Theory last week inside the chamber, meaning the current US Champ has his sights directly on defending his title at WrestleMania 39 next April.

