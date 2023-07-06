Seth Rollins set to defend world title on WWE SmackDown against the man he legitimately injured seven years ago

Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and clarified his intentions about being a workhorse champion. He is set to make good on his promise when he defends the title against Finn Balor on this week's taping of SmackDown.

The duo have been at odds since The Visionary won the newly minted title. They faced off at the recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event, where Seth retained the title after a slight 'misunderstanding' between Balor and fellow stablemate Damian Priest.

However, that was not the end of the feud, as Balor attacked Rollins again after his match against Dominik Mysterio on RAW. The duo will get to settle their differences inside the squared circle this Friday at Madison Square Garden. The arena is set to host SmackDown, which is advertising a World Heavyweight Championship between them.

It should be noted that the scheduled match could be a dark match which is usually taped before or after the show for the live crowd and does not air on TV Programming.

Seth Rollins was in action on this week's WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has stood up to his words of being a fighting champion, as the RAW star has been actively defending his championship since winning it. While he did not put the title on the line this Monday, he was in action against Dominik Mysterio.

However, the match ended in DQ after Damian Priest attacked The Visionary. The Archer of Infamy also looked set to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Finn Balor came in before Priest could call it and attacked Rollins. The Judgment Day members got into an altercation while the former WWE Champion hit Dominik with a pedigree and fled backstage.

FADE @FadeAwayMedia



#WWERAW FINN BALOR MESSED UP DAMIEN PRIESTS CASH IN LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO FINN BALOR MESSED UP DAMIEN PRIESTS CASH IN LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO#WWERAW https://t.co/tAgXyERF1T

Seth Rollins is likely to face Finn Balor at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship, where Damian Priest could play a significant role being the Money in the Bank contract holder.

Many have speculated that Balor could dethrone The Visionary at the biggest party of the summer, only for Priest to cash in on his fellow stablemate.

Do you think this is the direction WWE is heading towards? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

Poll : 0 votes