Seth Rollins shares a message after getting busted open during World Heavyweight Championship title defense

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was charged up after a brutal fight this weekend.

WWE was at the Eaglebank Arena, Fairfax, VA, this weekend for a live event. The Visionary was in the main event of the show defending the title against Judgment Day member Finn Balor. Other stars booked for the show included AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, and more.

Rollins and Balor put it all in the ring during the main event. During the match, the action spilled to the outside as the two stars tried to get the better of each other. The Visionary supposedly got a cut under his chin during the encounter. He won the match after dodging a Coup de Grace and hitting the Stomp on Finn.

After the match, Seth Rollins made it clear in a tweet that he could continue to be a fighting champion despite the blood, sweat, and tears.

"BLOOD. SWEAT. TEARS. IDGAF."

Check out the tweet here:

Seth Rollins thanked the fans after the show

The fans were completely engrossed in the action as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor battled it out in the ring. They started singing Seth's song even before the match started.

After the match, Rollins got on the mic and thanked the WWE Universe for showing up in huge numbers and supporting the company. He apologized to the audience for not being able to click photographs and sign pictures due to the blood.

The rivalry between Finn Balor and Rollins has escalated to new levels over the last few weeks. While The Visionary managed to defend the title against The Judgment Day member at Money in the Bank, things have gotten more complicated with Damian Priest winning the briefcase at the same event.

Now, The Judgment Day seems to be back on the same page and has made it their point to win the title for the champ.

Do you think we are headed for another clash between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.