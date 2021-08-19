"That doesn't work for me" - Seth Rollins on scripted promos

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently shed light on how he prepares for his promo segments.

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, discussing his role in the WWE, scripted promos, and his take on 'shoot' comments on live TV.

Rollins revealed that none of his promos were put down on paper. Seth Rollins believed that wrestling storylines were changing every week and he liked to adjust to the change on the fly. He ruled out the idea of writing a promo on a piece of paper and memorizing the same.

“I would say I do almost zero percent scripted in the sense that, I don't write things down on a piece of paper and read them and memorize them in that way. That doesn't really work for me. Scripted in the sense that, I have a pretty good idea of what I want to say when I go out to the ring and grab a microphone, but it's not written down. It's like it's written in a tablet in my head. There is no piece of paper for me. I can't do that. I tried it and it doesn't fly for me.”

Seth Rollins has been locked in a war of attrition with Hall of Famer Edge. Over the last few weeks, Rollins insisted that Edge had jumped the line when it came to facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Rollins, in fact, cost Edge the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. This past week on SmackDown, Seth Rollins cut a promo stating that whatever Edge could do, he could do better.

Seth Rollins speaks on 'shoot' promos

Seth Rollins also spoke about delivering 'shoot' promos on live TV. He said it was different for every superstar when it came to 'shoot' comments. Rollins mentioned that guys like John Cena and Roman Reigns had been in the business long enough to understand that some stinging comments during a promo are just for business and nothing personal.

Seth Rollins stated that promos do need some personal jabs. He was of the opinion that if someone could not take the heat during a promo battle, he probably had chosen the wrong business. The Architect of the Shield made it clear that a promo is all about creating a believable conflict and that brings in the crowds.

