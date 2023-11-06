Seth Rollins shares which surprising actor he wants to play himself in a Hollywood biopic

Seth Rollins has a very interesting choice of an actor who will portray him if Hollywood decides to make a biopic about his life and career.

Wrestling is booming at the moment, and Hollywood making movies and documentaries will only help increase the industry's reach. The Iron Claw, a biopic about the Von Erich family, stars Zac Efron and will be released next month.

A Vince McMahon documentary by Netflix is in development, but its release date remains unknown. Hulk Hogan's biopic starring Chris Hemsworth has been delayed after the WWE legend ended his affiliation with Netflix. The Rock, John Cena, and Batista are also doing well in Hollywood.

In a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, Seth Rollins was asked about who he thinks should play him in a biopic. Rollins gave a couple of options but eventually went with a surprising choice.

"Maybe Jared Leto," Rollins said. "I'd say Jason Momoa, but he's more of a Roman Reigns kind of vibe. A little Islander-type vibe. I'll maybe go Jared Leto." [39:40 - 39:50]

Jared Leto is still recovering from his Joker and Morbius roles, but he's a method actor who could tap into portraying Rollins. He would likely train to wrestle and bulk up to play the role of The Visionary as well.

Seth Rollins successfully defends the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. Rollins was able to defeat McIntyre after hitting the Pedigree and the Curb Stomp to retain his title.

After the match, Damian Priest came down to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Sami Zayn came out of nowhere to steal the briefcase to prevent Priest from cashing in and possibly winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre goes after Rollins once again or if the reigning champ will have a new challenger. The Visionary has held the World Heavyweight Championship since May.

Who do you think should be the next challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series?

