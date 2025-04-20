Seth Rollins' shocking heel turn at WrestleMania 41 was hinted at before it happened, says WWE veteran  (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins pulled off another deceitful heel turn at WrestleMania 41 as the former WWE Champion aligned with Paul Heyman. While the incident left the wrestling world shocked, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted that fans should have seen it coming based on the ending sequence of the match.

Punk, Reigns, and Rollins took each other to their limits in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. However, the match outcome was decided by Paul Heyman, who first betrayed the Best in the World and then delivered a low blow to Reigns to help the Visionary stand tall.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania 41 Night One review, Vince Russo noted that he was shocked to see the WWE fans' reaction to the heel turn, as the writing was on the wall when Seth Rollins was in another corner and Paul Heyman looked confused between CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

"Roman’s looking at him, and Punk is looking at him, and he’s got the chair. Rollins is dead in the other corner. You guys can’t see this? Really? You can’t see what’s happening? Then, when Reigns had the chair, literally, Heyman telegraphed it for at least 10 seconds, and these people are like, ‘Ooooh.’ I am watching these crowd shots and I am saying to myself, ‘Did they stick a 100-dollar bill in these people’s pockets?' How did you not possibly see any of this coming? Like seriously?" [58:50 onwards]

Seth Rollins is now a heel in WWE after almost three years. There are also speculations that the Visionary could join forces with John Cena and The Rock on Night Two. We will find out the answer in less than 24 hours.

