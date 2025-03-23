Seth Rollins shockingly doubles down on major John Cena point on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently shockingly agreed with a major John Cena point on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. On the red brand's show, The Cenation Leader addressed the crowd for the first time since turning heel at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

John Cena finally explained his actions on the latest edition of RAW in Brussels. The 16-time World Champion blamed the fans for his character change, saying he felt like their puppet for 25 years. Cena also mentioned that whatever he did in his career was never enough for the WWE Universe, calling them out for chanting "Cena sucks." Before getting interrupted by Cody Rhodes, The Franchise Player also said he was breaking up with all of his fans, calling it an abusive relationship.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of The Rich Eisen Show, the host asked Seth Rollins if there was a perfect example of 'Chief's fatigue' in wrestling, where everyone got tired of someone always winning.

The Visionary immediately took John Cena's name, saying the latter was the perfect example of the abovementioned statement. Rollins also shockingly double-downed on Cena's major point on WWE RAW, highlighting how fans started to chant 'Cena sucks' because they were tired of seeing him winning all the time.

Ad

"Oh, John Cena is the perfect example of that. Perfect example of that. He's a guy who just recently turned heel for the first time in a long time but John, he's the perfect example. He would win so much, they would just boo him. They go, 'We want Cena, Cena sucks. We want Cena, Cena sucks.' [There you go, 'Cena fatigue.'] Yeah!" he said. [6:38 - 7:08]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Eric Bischoff was not a fan of John Cena's WWE RAW promo

During an edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said John Cena's heel turn was exciting and the storyline had a lot of potential but he didn't find it "dramatic."

Bischoff also mentioned that although Cena's delivery during his WWE RAW promo was great, it lacked a strong message for that moment.

Ad

"It was exciting, 'John Cena's turning heel. Oh, the potential,'" Bischoff said. "But there wasn't anything dramatic about it other than the fact that he turned heel. It was interesting. I did see the clip of his promo. I didn't see it live. I saw the clip of it. It was okay. I mean, the delivery was great but just the message was kind of weak for that moment."

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's run as a heel on WWE TV.

Please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE