Seth Rollins shows off intense training schedule ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently took to social media to show off his training schedule ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Visionary is set to face CM Punk and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns came face to face again, this time for a contract signing for their Triple Threat match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. During the segment, it was revealed that their bout would be the main event of Night One. This made The Best in the World extremely emotional as it would be his first-ever main event at The Show of Shows.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Seth Rollins took to his Instagram Stories to post about his intense training schedule with Jay Ferruggia. The Visionary wrote nothing on his post and only uploaded the session.

The story is actually a reel posted by Ferruggia himself, in which he demonstrated "one of [his] favorite moves for stability & mobility—the single-leg RDL" in his session with Rollins.

You can check out the full video below:

Eric Bischoff is not a fan of Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk being the main event at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he did not understand why WWE announced Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk as the main event at WrestleMania 41 because there was not enough buildup to their match.

Bischoff added that the Triple H-led creative team wanted their biggest stars in a match to promote The Show of Shows.

"My opinion, it's a cop out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view. You say all your top guys are all gonna be in the ring at the same time. Unless there's a reason for it, if you can't tell me why they're all in the ring and why it should be a main event, then it shouldn't be a main event. It's all about the why. Why would they do that?"

It remains to be seen who will win between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41.

