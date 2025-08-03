  • home icon
  Seth Rollins' stable finally gets a name following WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins' stable finally gets a name following WWE SummerSlam

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 03, 2025 15:36 GMT
Seth Rollins group has a new name (image via WWE)
Seth Rollins is once again the World Heavyweight Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract as part of WWE SummerSlam Saturday and is now the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins was later joined in the ring by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who had held down the fort while he was busy faking his injury.

It seems like following the big win, WWE could have finally picked a name for Rollins' stable, with reports that the company has filed to trademark the term "The Vision."

This is a name that the stable has pushed forward online for several months, and given that Rollins calls himself The Visionary, this one makes the most sense. It would also make sense for the name to be unveiled now that The Vision of capturing the World Heavyweight Championship has finally been achieved.

The filing of the trademark has come at a fantastic time, but WWE could have been delaying the move while Rollins was feigning an injury so that it wouldn't give away the overall plan.

What's next for Seth Rollins and "The Vision" on WWE RAW?

Bron Breakker appeared to suffer an injury at SummerSlam and had his knee heavily taped at the end of the show. Reports suggest that his injury isn't severe, which is a good thing since it's likely that Roman Reigns will likely be confronting the group on RAW.

Roman Reigns has an issue with Seth Rollins and he was stabbed in the back by hs former Wiseman Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Now that Rollins is back and holding a title, The OTC 1 might want to go challenge for the gold and he could even join forces with CM Punk to do so.

Breakker and Bronson Reed are the backup that Seth Rollins has created for himself to prevent people like Reigns and Punk, and he will need them both more than ever following his cash-in.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

