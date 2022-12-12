Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter to fuel the fire over his ongoing rivalry with Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming match.

The Visionary and The All Mighty will take on each other in a number one contender match for Austin Theory's United States Championship on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two men and Theory have been feuding over the title for a couple of months now. The program came to a head at last month's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, where Rollins defended his United States title in a triple-threat match against Lashley and Austin, with A-Town walking away with the championship.

The Monday Night Messiah engaged in a promo battle with The All Mighty on last week's episode of the red brand. The two went back and forth before a brawl ensued, with WWE officials coming down to the ring to break it up. It ended when Lashley accidentally speared an official.

Seth Rollins recently posted a picture of himself kicking the former WWE Champion in the face, stoking the flames of their feud ahead of their bout this week.

With the number one contenders for Austin Theory's United States title on the line, likely, the 25-year-old would somehow get involved in the match on RAW.

Austin Theory throws shade on Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley

Ahead of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley battling to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship, title holder Austin Theory has thrown shade on both of his potential rivals.

After failing in his Money in the Bank cash-in against Rollins for the title, Theory shocked the WWE Universe by winning the belt in a triple-threat match at Survivor Series WarGames, securing the title for the second time in his career.

Vince McMahon's former protege recently gave his prediction for the Seth vs. Bobby match this week in a recent appearance on RAW Talk.

"The best of the past, that’s whose gonna win the best of the past. Because those guys, they’re not in my league.," Theory said. "And Bobby Lashley and Seth [Rollins], same result, every time because there's nobody here on my level, there’s nobody that’s gonna carry this business and do it like me all day." [From 0:30 to 1:04]

With both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins having been United States Champions in the past month, both men will be looking to recapture the title as soon as possible, but they will have to get past each other to get to the champ.

