Seth Rollins suffering significant injury before his WWE WrestleMania World Championship match is possible, says veteran

Former WWE star Aiden English predicted that Seth Rollins would suffer a kayfabe injury ahead of his World Heavyweight Title match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary is set to team up with Cody Rhodes in a massive tag team match against The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tomorrow night at WrestleMania XL. The World Heavyweight Champion will later defend his title against The Scottish Warrior on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows.

On the Rebooked podcast, English predicted that Rollins would get destroyed and suffer a kayfabe injury during the tag team match, ahead of his title match on Sunday. He would then be unable to save Cody Rhodes as the latter gets pinned and loses to The Bloodline.

"I think Seth being brutalized and beaten down, which causes him unable to save the match and Cody takes the pin. The other thing's I don't think, (...) if they want Seth to drop the title, I don't think they want him taking two pinfalls in one weekend, knowing, just knowing... So, I think he gets destroyed and cannot save Cody. Cody takes a two-on-one beatdown. And then Cody gets redeemed the next night, Seth didn't take the pin, but he's hurt and that f***s him the next night," he said. [32:46 - 33:23]

Ex-WWE star wants Cody Rhodes to get destroyed on Night One

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan had a similar idea for the tag team match on Night One. However, the former WWE Superstar believes Cody Rhodes should be the one getting destroyed and suffering a kayfabe injury on night one of WrestleMania.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed The Rock and Roman Reigns must defeat The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins.

"[Who should beat whom if it was a tag match for night one, Rock and Roman vs. Cody and Seth?] Roman and Rock have to. Roman and Rock have to. And also, I'd injure Cody in doing so and make him sell fake injury and have him come in Hogan-style, spirit of '76, as bookers would like to say to us when you're coming into a match with an injury with your ribs taped," he said.

While Seth Rollins will defend his title on Night Two against Drew McIntyre, Rhodes is set to challenge the leader of The Bloodline for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during the title match if The American Nightmare and his partner win the tag team match on Night One. However, the fight will be contested under Bloodline rules if they lose.

What do you think of Aiden English's suggested storyline? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Rebooked and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins stands a chance against Drew McIntyre? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion