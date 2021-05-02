Seth Rollins takes dig at Edge; reacts to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Seth Rollins aimed a dig at Edge on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown's post-show Talking Smack.

The majority of Rollins’ segment revolved around his WrestleMania 37 rematch against Cesaro on next week’s WWE SmackDown. The former Shield member also spoke to Talking Smack co-host Paul Heyman about Roman Reigns’ recent victories over Daniel Bryan and Edge.

When Heyman mentioned Edge’s name, Rollins laughed and questioned where The Rated-R Superstar has been since WrestleMania 37.

"Who? What? I think he’s hiding out on some mountain somewhere in North Carolina, petting his dogs or something like that [laughs]," Rollins said.

Seth Rollins lost against Cesaro on the first night of WrestleMania 37. The second night ended with Roman Reigns retaining his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Seth Rollins reacts to Roman Reigns’ win over Daniel Bryan

Seth Rollins' rival, Cesaro, was forced to watch Roman Reigns' attack on Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns defended his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan again on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The result means Bryan has now been banished from the show.

Rollins, who used to work alongside Reigns in The Shield, congratulated The Tribal Chief on his victory.

"I want to say congratulations to you [Paul Heyman], congratulations to The Tribal Chief, an incredible main event on SmackDown last night," he said. "I was on the edge of my seat, and the outcome… chef’s kiss, as they say. Very, very thrilling."

Seth Rollins also apologized to Paul Heyman after Cesaro tried to prevent Roman Reigns from attacking Daniel Bryan following their match. The two-time WWE Universal Champion went on to accuse Cesaro of looking past him and focusing too much of his attention on Reigns.

