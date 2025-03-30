  • home icon
  Seth Rollins takes a massive dig at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman following WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins takes a massive dig at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman following WWE SmackDown

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 30, 2025 10:42 GMT
Roman Reigns is a former WWE Champion
Roman Reigns is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: Paul Heyman and WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently took to social media to take a massive shot at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Visionary is currently in a heated feud with Reigns and CM Punk.

After WWE announced a Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 41, the three men came face-to-face for a contract signing on this week's SmackDown. During the segment, Punk got extremely emotional after Paul Heyman revealed that he was going to be in the main event alongside his opponents at this year's Show of Shows. This was a huge moment for The Second City Saint as it would be his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

Following the show, Seth Rollins recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a throwback photo of him winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. In his post, The Visionary took a massive dig at Heyman and The OTC, reminding them that it had been ten years since that moment.

"@romanreigns @paulheyman Happy 10 years, a**holes," he wrote.
Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Screenshot of Seth Rollins' story.
Screenshot of Seth Rollins' story. (Image credits: Instagram)

Triple H sent a message after CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns was confirmed as a WWE WrestleMania 41 main event

After Paul Heyman confirmed that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns would be the main event of WrestleMania 41, Triple H took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message, writing that it was the biggest Triple threat Match in 'Mania history.

"Ink to paper… the biggest Triple Threat Match in #WrestleMania history and now officially a main event!" Triple H wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between the three stars at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
हिन्दी