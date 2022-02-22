Former Universal Champion takes a massive shot at Roman Reigns

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins has taken a massive shot at Roman Reigns.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a picture of Reigns alongside The Usos and Paul Heyman, aka The Bloodline, with the caption "the ones." This was a nod to the faction referring to themselves with the same name.

Replying to the same, Rollins took a shot at the Tribal Chief by claiming that he still can't get one victory over him.

"Still can’t get (one) win over lil ol Sethy." Rollins wrote in his tweet.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have unfinished business from their Royal Rumble encounter

The reply from Rollins to the tweet above was in reference to his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 earlier this year. Rollins challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship in the show's opening match that saw the former appear in the Shield gear, playing mind games with the Tribal Chief.

The ending of the match saw Reigns lose his patience and get himself disqualified, thus losing the match but retaining his title. This was his first premium live event loss in two years since getting eliminated in the Royal Rumble match by Drew McIntyre in 2020.

Even after an unclean finish, WWE didn't continue with the feud as Seth Rollins moved back to Monday Night RAW and got his focus back on the WWE Championship. This leaves the door open for a future clash between the former Shield brethren as they still have unfinished business against each other.

As for now, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in a massive "Winner Take All" match. As for Seth Rollins, it's not clear yet what WWE is planning for him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Debottam Saha

