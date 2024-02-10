Seth Rollins takes a shot at The Rock and Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 40 press conference

In the aftermath of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, Seth Rollins took to social media to take a shot at The Rock and Roman Reigns.

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, The Rock and Reigns confronted Cody Rhodes and Rollins. The confrontation ended with The Rock slapping The American Nightmare before Triple H confirmed that Rhodes would be challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rollins mocked The Rock and Reigns by changing his display photo.

Check out a screengrab of Rollins' display photo:

Jim Cornette discussed Roman Reigns taking shots at Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns recently took shots at Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Title, in general.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed the same. He stated that the following:

"Roman calls it the loser bracket title. 'I beat all those guys that are contending for.' He told the truth... Here's the heel telling. It was devastating to the case they made on RAW. It was obviously what everybody was thinking because we said a lot of these same things. But... so they have a guy say something on Monday night on purpose and then have the other guy come out and just f***ing destroy him on Friday."

Cornette added:

"And he said he runs around for two years in his wife's clothing and calls himself 'The Guy.' Well yeah. 'I work 10 times less than you, and I make 10 times more money.' You people want Seth Rollins money or Tribal Chief money?' Oh my God! Stop it, he's already dead."

Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania 40 is yet to be decided. It remains to be seen who he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against.

