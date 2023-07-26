Seth Rollins talks about wrestling in WWE with MSCHF's Big Red Boot

Seth Rollins became WWE's Drip God after his run as The Messiah during the Pandemic Era. The current World Heavyweight Champion recently revealed that he could wrestle a match while wearing MSCHF's Big Red Boot.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins surprised the WWE Universe on an episode of Monday Night RAW by wearing MSCHF's Big Red Boot during a segment with The Miz. In the end, The Visionary was attacked by United States Champion Austin Theory.

Before A-Town attacked Rollins, The Visionary was able to deliver a superkick to The Miz following a Curb Stomp. Speaking to Complex, Rollins praised MSCHF's Big Red Boot and talked about the possibility of someday wrestling inside the squared circle with the same boots.

"I was actually shocked at how functional they were. I had intended to do no physicality initially but because they're so obnoxious and big and clunky so I thought. But I put them on and they're really just like a boot lining inside of the big old thing... But the point is they were very functional and I'm gonna say this with a grain of salt, I might be able to wrestle an entire match in that shoe. Don't hold me to it, but it's possible. Great shoe," said Rollins. [From 06:52 to 07:40]

It will be interesting to see if the boots ever return on weekly television.

Seth Rollins reveals why WWE brought back the World Heavyweight Championship

Earlier this year, WWE decided to bring back the World Heavyweight Championship after both world titles went to Friday Night SmackDown with Roman Reigns.

Later, Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship tournament in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023 by beating AJ Styles. Speaking in the same interview, Rollins revealed why the company brought the title back:

"It's very important. The World Heavyweight Championship is a new title. Roman had sort of taken over the other two championships and it had been very difficult for the rest of the roster. There was a glass ceiling and the nice thing was we had so many guys pushing at the glass ceiling that we all burst through at the same time and there was the need for a second title."

The Visionary is set to defend his title for the second time against Finn Balor at the Biggest Party of The Summer on August 5 in Detroit.

Do you think The Judgment Day will hold the gold at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

