Seth Rollins comments on his upcoming WWE SmackDown return

Seth Rollins recently commented on his return to WWE TV on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Rollins' scheduled return was announced by the company on last week's SmackDown, following his appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Aside from the Rumble, Rollins has been off WWE shows for close to three months to be with his fiancee Becky Lynch, as she gave birth to their daughter, Roux. The Messiah took to Twitter and stated that he will explain the reasoning behind his absence (in storyline) and recent return, as well as what is next for him, tonight on SmackDown.

Why I’ve gone.

Why I’m coming back.

What is next. TONIGHT. #Smackdown — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 12, 2021

This comes over a month after WWE initially advertised Seth Rollins' return, which obviously did not pan out as expected. His last appearance prior to Royal Rumble came at Survivor Series, where he sacrificed himself to Sheamus early on during the RAW vs. SmackDown Men's Elimination Match.

What will Seth Rollins do following his return on WWE SmackDown?

There is a lot of intrigue surrounding the direction Seth Rollins will go in once he returns on SmackDown, with several different possibilities. He wrapped up his feud with the Mysterio Family and Murphy before taking leave, so something new is likely on the horizon for The Messiah.

Based on his showing at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins will possibly remain a heel upon his return to SmackDown tonight. However, that is not guaranteed. The gap between appearances might indicate that he might have a change in attitude, thus explaining his sacrifice at Survivor Series.

One particular spot Rollins could fit into is the Universal Championship picture. With Roman Reigns possibly defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber, The Messiah could be one of the participants in the grueling match. He may also align with the Tribal Chief and form a modern-day Two-Man Power Trip.

The possibilities for Seth Rollins are endless, and all of the questions surrounding his departure from WWE television will be answered tonight on SmackDown, as confirmed by the man himself.