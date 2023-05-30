Seth Rollins teams up with former rival in enormous win over top faction on RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins teamed up with his WWE Night of Champion rival AJ Styles to take on Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Earlier tonight, Judgment Day interrupted a segment between two former rivals, and a main event match was set up on RAW. Until the last minute, the heel faction did not reveal who would be the two men to face Rollins and Styles.

Dominik Mysterio appeared to team up with Priest; however, Balor attacked The Phenomenal One from behind.

An exciting spot took place when Seth Rollins slid out of the ring and put his arm around Rhea Ripley, who thought it was Dom Dom, as the two posed for the cameras.

When the SmackDown Women's Champion realized who it was, the two argued until Priest slammed into Rollins (a tribute to Shawn Michaels/Melina spot from Survivor Series).

Later, as AJ Styles was down, The Nightmare tried to cheat her way out, but Seth Rollins came to save the day. In the match's closing moments, the referee banned Rhea Ripley and Dominik from the ringside to finally, the World Heavyweight Champion delivering a stomp on Damian Priest for the win.

