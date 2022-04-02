Seth Rollins teases massive first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins is all set to face a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, as per Vince McMahon. Ever since the match was confirmed, The Visionary has been having fun on Twitter by teasing matches against some of the most famous names in the business.

In his latest tweet, Rollins shared a GIF of former WWE Champion The Rock. The Great One can be seen doing his "Just Bring It" gesture in the GIF.

For those unaware, The Rock has not wrestled a match since his squash win over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. Check out Rollins' tease below:

Seth Rollins vs. The Rock in his prime would have been an instant classic

Rollins has carved a Hall of Fame career for himself during his WWE run. Rollins made his main roster debut in 2012 as part of The Shield. 10 years later, he is one of the biggest superstars in WWE and has done it all in the business.

Not much needs to be said about The Rock, who's quite possibly the most entertaining star in all of wrestling. He was a major reason WWE managed to topple WCW in the Monday Night War during the late 90s.

A singles match between Rollins and The Rock with the latter in his prime would have been an absolute banger of a match. Back in 2018, the former had the following to say about a possible match with The Brahma Bull:

"Don’t get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he’s great. Love everything he’s done for this business. But my gut, my first instinct, says we don’t need him. We don't need him. If we’re not the guys who can main event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin? We can’t hold onto these guys forever. We just can’t. To me, let’s do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That's me," said Rollins. [H/T SI]

Who do you think will be revealed as Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent? Would you have liked to see a full-fledged feud between Rollins and The Rock?

