"Slow down a little bit" - Seth Rollins on what he would tell his younger self

Ahead of SummerSlam this weekend, Seth Rollins sat down with Miguel Leiva of Planeta Wrestling to discuss all things WWE. When asked what advice Rollins would give his younger self, he admitted that he would tell himself to slow down.

"I probably would have told myself to slow down a little bit," Seth Rollins said. "And not in the sense that I need to take more days off or anything like that, but man, the first few years of my career, I didn't really get a chance to fully enjoy what was going on around me. Yeah, I was so hyper-focused on ascending the ladder and getting myself in a position where I could be at the top of the food chain in WWE, and you know that's very stressful sometimes, so I just didn't take the time to enjoy the little things as they were happening to me."

Seth Rollins wishes he would have stopped to smell the roses

Seth Rollins surprisingly revealed that he doesn't even remember his match at SummerSlam in 2015 when he defeated John Cena in a title for title match. Which really showcases what Rollins' mindset was at the time.

"Then maybe even the big things I didn't take enough time to enjoy the moments and so consequently my memories of those things, like I said, talking about SummerSlam 2015 they're very surreal, they feel almost like they only exist in video form," Seth Rollins continued. "As if I don't have actual memories of those moments, only the images that were taken of them, So yeah, I think I would just tell myself to try to stop and smell the roses a little bit more when I was younger."

Do you dig the advice Seth Rollins would give his younger self? What advice would you give your younger self if you had the opportunity to do so? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

