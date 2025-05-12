Seth Rollins, Trish Stratus, Tonga Loa, and other current/former WWE stars react to Becky Lynch's emotional personal update

Several current and former WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Trish Stratus, and Tonga Loa, recently took to social media to react to Becky Lynch's emotional post. The Man shared her personal moments with her daughter, Roux.

Ad

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch shocked everyone by turning heel and obliterating her teammate, Lyra Valkyria. The two started a feud, which saw them clash for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2025. They put on an incredible display of action, but the bout ultimately ended in Valkyria's favor, and she retained the gold.

Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to share her personal moments with her husband, Seth Rollins, and their daughter, Roux, on Mother's Day. In her post's caption, The Man sent an emotional message, writing that no one could ever beat her because she had won at life.

Ad

Trending

"You can’t ever beat me! I have won life," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Becky Lynch's Instagram post, including Seth Rollins, Trish Stratus, Tonga Loa, Sami Zayn, Tiffany Stratton, Renee Paquette, and many more.

Meanwhile, Adam Pearce, Nikkita Lyons, Tay Melo, Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Katana Chance left wholesome comments.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Becky Lynch's Instagram]

WWE star Becky Lynch revealed why she did not return before WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch was absent from in-ring competition from May 2024 until WWE WrestleMania 41. During a recent interview with Variety, Big Time Becks revealed that she had initially planned to take a three-month break from wrestling but couldn't return because of her acting projects.

Ad

The Man added that she was slated to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, but due to a skin condition, her comeback was delayed until Mania.

"I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up. I was like, ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done.’ Then other things came up – I was filming ‘Star Trek,’ and then ‘Happy Gilmore.’ There was talk [of a return] around Rumble time, but then at the last minute, I got a skin condition. The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant."

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Becky Lynch's feud with Lyra Valkyria going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More