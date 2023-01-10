Seth Rollins tweets four-word message after his injury update on WWE RAW

Multi-time world champion Seth Rollins shared a four-word message following his confrontation with Austin Theory on the latest episode of RAW.

After Rollins' unsuccessful challenge for the United States Championship on the previous episode of RAW, he seemingly hinted at being injured. On this week's edition of the red brand, The Visionary interrupted the United States Champion and walked out on crutches. However, halfway through his entrance, he stood up straight and danced his way to the ring.

Taking to Twitter, The Visionary tweeted a four-word message. He hinted at going after every possible championship, including the US Championship that he lost at Survivor Series WarGames.

"I want it all," wrote Rollins.

Check out Rollins' tweet below:

In 2022, Rollins was the only WWE Superstar to have beaten Roman Reigns in a singles match when he got the better of his former Shield stablemate at the Royal Rumble show.

Unfortunately, his DQ win over The Tribal Chief wasn't enough to win the Universal Championship. But The Visionary has suggested going after Reigns once again in another potential title showdown in the future.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Miami Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with WWE's decision to have Austin Theory beat Seth Rollins

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo previously discussed Austin Theory's latest win over Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he questioned who Theory's next title challenger would be, considering that he had already beaten a top guy.

The industry veteran added that WWE will have to take the reverse direction route for the current United States Champion.

"So he beat Seth Rollins, who up the food chain is next? Who you gonna have him beat next? That's what I'm saying bro, they are just starting with this Theory run and they already have him beat probably at least one or two top guys on RAW. Okay bro, so now anything below Seth Rollins is going to do nothing for him. You gotta have him beat those people on the way up and then when he gets to Rollins. Now you gotta have to go in the reverse direction and it's gonna mean nothing, bro."

Rollins and Theory could potentially run it back in yet another title showdown between them. Former US Champion Bobby Lashley could also be added to the mix upon his return on RAW. The All Mighty returned following his suspension and attacked Theory.

It remains to be seen whether a Triple Threat match is on the cards at Royal Rumble on January 28.

Would you like to see Rollins continue his feud with Austin Theory or move on? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes