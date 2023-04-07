Seth Rollins has two-word reaction to major title match announced for WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Seth Rollins had a message for Becky Lynch and Lita's women's tag team title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Next week on the red brand, Morgan and Rodriguez will fight the Hall of Famer and The Man for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The challengers won their championship spot by defeating Damage CTRL on RAW following WrestleMania. Morgan and Rodriguez were defeated in a Fatal Four-Way match at The Show of Shows, but they quickly recovered and earned a shot at the tag team titles.

Seth Rollins could not be happier for his wife, Lynch. WWE recently shared a post asking fans whom they would support for the upcoming tag team title bout. The two-time Grand Slam replied to the post, stating that the match "rocks."

"This rocks," Rollins wrote.

Check out The Visionary's tweet below:

Becky Lynch admitted that she was jealous of Seth Rollins' WrestleMania look

Big Time Becks recently confessed that she was envious of her husband Rollins' legendary appearance at WrestleMania 39. At the mega event, Rollins was wearing a huge red robe, which grabbed the attention of fans worldwide.

WWE shared backstage footage of Seth Rollins in his robe, about to go through the curtains for his match against Logan Paul.

In the video, the former WWE Champion discussed his apparel with his wife, Becky Lynch. The Man told the former world champion that his 'Mania appearance made her jealous.

"I am sooooo jealous. That's not fair," Lynch stated.

Check out the video below:

The power couple is on a roll in their current WWE stint. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for Lita and Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

What did you think of Rollins' message ahead of WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

