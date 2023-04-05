[Watch] Becky Lynch admits being jealous of 36-year-old WWE Star at WrestleMania 39

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch was jealous of her husband Seth Rollins' iconic look at WrestleMania 39.

Last Saturday, Rollins went head-to-head against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. At the event, The Visionary debuted a new ring gear designed by Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) husband, Sarath Ton. His robe definitely caught the attention of the fans. WWE recently posted a backstage video of Rollins on Instagram, where you can see The Visionary in his robe, getting ready to head into the ring for his 'Mania match against Logan Paul.

In the video, the four-time world champion is having a conversation with his wife, Becky Lynch, about his robe. The Man is seen telling her husband that she is jealous of his 'Mania look.

"I told you it was crazy." Rollins said. "I am sooooo jealous. That's not fair," Lynch responded.

Becky Lynch was victorious at WWE WrestleMania 39

Night One of WrestleMania 39 witnessed Seth Rollins defeat Logan Paul. The match that followed their battle saw Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, team up with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team bout.

Lynch and Lita have held the Women's Tag Team Champions for a few weeks now since defeating Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the titles on the February 27 episode of Monday Night RAW. Last Monday on the red brand, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles after beating Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They will challenge the current champions for their titles next week on RAW.

