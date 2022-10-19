Seth Rollins has made his displeasure known about WWE's latest tweet and slammed Mustafa Ali for ruining his United States Championship celebration on this week's RAW.

Rollins captured the coveted title at last week's RAW, where he defeated a beaten-down Bobby Lashley. On the show's latest episode, The Visionary came out to celebrate his win. He spoke about how he deliberately lost to Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules so that he could win the championship on WWE's flagship show.

However, his promo was unceremoniously cut short by Mustafa Ali, who challenged Seth Rollins to put his title on the line against him. The global juggernaut recently posted a clip of the segment on their official Twitter handle and wrote how Ali interrupted Rollins' "tirade" on Monday night.

The Visionary took issue with the usage of the word "tirade" in the post and blamed Mustafa Ali for crashing his celebration. Check out his tweet below:

"Tirade??? We were having a very fine championship celebration until this pipsqueak had to ruin it," tweeted Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins could soon go to war with Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali not only interfered in Rollins' promo segment but also made his presence felt in the show's closing moments when the latter was about to unleash a post-match attack on Riddle. The former Retribution leader took out Seth Rollins, forcing him to escape through the crowd to close the night.

The events on WWE RAW indicate a match between Rollins and Ali could be just around the corner. With Crown Jewel 2022 only days away, it's safe to assume the bout could materialize for the marquee event next month.

Considering how good both performers are inside the squared circle, fans can expect an evenly-contested affair whenever they lock horns.

Do you see Rollins and Mustafa Ali colliding soon for the former's title? Do you think Ali can become the new champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

