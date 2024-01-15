Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal "has me HOOKed," says WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE legend has made a hilarious comment aimed at AEW star Hook ahead of Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal on RAW.

Fans are beyond excited to see Rollins vs. Mahal for the World Heavyweight title on tonight's edition of RAW. Mahal received a shot at the top title after confronting The Visionary on last week's edition of RAW.

Shortly after, Tony Khan took a shot at The Modern Day Maharaja, and the latter ended up receiving massive support from Wrestling Twitter. Mahal also responded to Khan's tweet and took a shot at AEW star Hook before deleting it.

Mere hours before Seth Rollins takes on Jinder Mahal on RAW, WWE legend Bully Ray tweeted out an amusing message hyping the match.

WWE legend Booker T didn't like Tony Khan's tweet targeting Jinder Mahal

Shortly after Tony Khan attacked Jinder Mahal on Twitter, two-time Hall of Famer Booker T responded to the AEW President on his podcast.

“For me, it’s definitely low brow, as far as Tony Khan going after Jinder Mahal. Just like I said, talent has nothing to do with this war, other than being a soldier and going out there and doing the job. You know, if Jinder Mahal did not get a win for a year, and he went out there and did that job for that full year, he did his job. He was a soldier. So for me, [for] the generals to be calling out to soldiers — which Tony Khan should be looking at himself as a general, being the guy that’s commanding that company and then calling all the shots.” [H/T 411Mania]

It remains to be seen if Mahal ends up pulling off a massive upset and defeats Rollins for the World Heavyweight title. Mahal's previous world title win came way back in 2017 when he won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash.

