Seth Rollins wants his best friend to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame; it's not Roman Reigns or Jon Moxley

When it comes to future WWE Hall of Famers, Seth Rollins is a name that is on everyone's list. The Visionary has been a key player in the Stamford-based promotion for more than a decade now, and is sure to be inducted once his in-ring career is done and dusted with.
Recently, he opened up about who he would like to induct him into the Hall of Fame. Several names came to mind, including his wife Becky Lynch and his former Shield stablemates, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley. However, he also named an unexpected superstar, one he claims is his best friend in the industry.
The superstar in question is AEW's Claudio Castagnoli, or as he was known in WWE, Cesaro. Making an appearance at WWE World, Seth Rollins was a part of a panel led by Big E and Tyler Breeze. There, he was asked the question about presenters for his potential Hall of Fame induction.
The 38-year-old mentioned that Cesaro would definitely be a name that is on the top of that list, and one that he is sure would crack a lot of jokes during the induction.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
"Oh yeah! Big T, of course. Claudio, I would love Claudio as well. I think he would be an excellent candidate, probably my best friend in the industry. He would be one, Claudio Castgnoli...Cesaro!" revealed Rollins. [01:05 - 01:25]
Fortunately, Seth Rollins is still in the prime of his career, and there is still plenty of time before his eventual Hall of Fame induction.
Seth Rollins is not focused on the WWE Hall of Fame right now
While there is no denying that a Hall of Fame induction is in Seth Rollins' future, it is not something he is focused on right now. The Visionary has a huge match ahead of him, as he is all set to main event Night One of WrestleMania 41.
Rollins will face Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. It is a huge match, and one that has a lot of history behind it. All three superstars hate each other and are looking to leave Las Vegas as the last man standing.
Heading into the weekend, Rollins has the momentum. Not only is he free of the drama surrounding Paul Heyman, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, but he's also been able to use it to his advantage.
On last week's RAW, he laid out both men and stood tall above them. As such, despite the focus on the two superstars involved in the match, it's safe to assume that Rollins is the clear favorite.