Seth Rollins whispers four-word message to Drew McIntyre following major WrestleMania title loss

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre kicked off WrestleMania XL Night Two in what became a chaotic match. McIntyre targeted Rollins' injured knee and back from last night and hit The Claymore several times but only secured near falls.

Finally, The Scottish Warrior hit a powerful Claymore to pick up the win over Rollins which left the former champion in tears as he made his way up the ramp.

As seen from the video below, The Visionary said, "You f*cking deserve it," as he made his way back to the locker room. Rollins exited the arena before CM Punk and Drew McIntyre got physical at ringside and Damian Priest then picked his moment to cash in.

Expand Tweet

It seemed like a fairytale ending for McIntyre, and these four words appeared to pass the torch from Seth Rollins to McIntyre since the two men have had a brutal back-and-forth over the past few months.

McIntyre has reached a new level since his return to WWE, and there is a belief that this loss will now set him up to return home to Scotland and take back the World Championship at Clash at the Castle, which takes place in June.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think the feud between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre is over? Yes No 9 votes View Discussion