Seth Rollins has kept his word that he is going to be a fighting champion. Unlike Roman Reigns on SmackDown, who competes once a month, if even that, Rollins has been consistent in wrestling regularly on WWE RAW. Now, it appears that he will be defending his championship at least twice in this week leading into Money in the Bank.

As the World Heavyweight Champion, The Visionary is set to face Finn Balor over the weekend at the Money in the Bank Premium Live event. The star has been a thorn in Rollins' side, attacking him repeatedly. After leaving him incapacitated last week, Balor tried and failed to take out Seth Rollins this week on WWE RAW, thanks to Carmelo Hayes.

While there's some speculation about Hayes' role at Money in the Bank, that won't be the only challenge that Rollins has this week.

Seth Rollins is also announced to be defending his title long before Money in the Bank. With WWE kicking off the UK tour on Wednesday, he will be defending his title against another Judgment Day member in Liverpool. The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool has advertised the title defense on their site.

While he might have to defend his title in the other events leading into Money in the Bank as well, it's clear that Rollins has his work cut out for him.

