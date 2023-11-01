Seth Rollins will make WWE history at Crown Jewel regardless of if he wins or loses 

Seth Rollins has been holding the World Heavyweight Championship since WWE's trip to The Middle East earlier this year when he was able to become the inaugural champion.

Rollins has defended the gold against some of the biggest names in the company over the past few months and now heads back to Saudi Arabia this weekend to take on Drew McIntyre.

After his recent bouts with Shinsuke Nakamura, many fans believe Drew McIntyre has an edge this weekend, but it's worth noting that whether he is able to win or lose on Saturday evening, Seth Rollins will make history.

According to WWE Stats, this weekend, Rollins will become the first star to defend four different titles in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

Since WWE's agreement with Saudi Arabia began, Rollins has made the trip to the Kingdon on 10 different occasions. He has already defended the Intercontinental Championship, the Universal Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championships in the country.

This weekend, Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in Saudi for the first time.

Will Seth Rollins come out on top in The Middle East?

Seth Rollins previously lost his Universal Championship to The Fiend at Crown Jewel. This means he doesn't have a good record when it comes to defending titles in Saudi Arabia, but this time, things could be different.

Both Rollins and McIntyre have teased an alliance with The Judgment Day, and it appears that whoever has offered them the best plan could be the one to take advantage of their help in Saudi Arabia.

Given that rumors suggest that there are some huge plans for Drew McIntyre, this could mean he is destined to win the championship at Crown Jewel.

Do you think Rollins will retain his Championship at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think